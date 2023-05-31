Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Sells 13,376 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Mcgee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35.

GoPro Price Performance

GPRO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,415. The company has a market capitalization of $656.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 1.38. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in GoPro by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in GoPro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in GoPro by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

