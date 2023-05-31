Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $289,200.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,683 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $352,610.42.
- On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00.
Diodes Price Performance
DIOD traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 555,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Diodes by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.
About Diodes
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diodes (DIOD)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.