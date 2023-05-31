Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $289,200.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,683 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $352,610.42.

On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 555,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Diodes by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Articles

