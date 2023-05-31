Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells 1,180 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,389. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average is $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

