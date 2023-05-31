Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells 212,142 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 212,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $13,638,609.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,243,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,534,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89.

On Friday, May 19th, Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $351,387.48.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $9,028,912.50.

On Monday, May 15th, Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40.

On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $2,775,675.21.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $11,799,081.90.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $13,316,815.76.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00.

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.78. 3,633,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

