Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells 212,142 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 212,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $13,638,609.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,243,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,534,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89.
- On Friday, May 19th, Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $351,387.48.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $9,028,912.50.
- On Monday, May 15th, Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $2,775,675.21.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $11,799,081.90.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00.
- On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $13,316,815.76.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00.
Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of APO stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.78. 3,633,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63.
Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
