Insider Buying: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 866,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,422. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.