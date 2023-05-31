Insider Buying: CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.28 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 106.25%. Research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

