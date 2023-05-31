Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Buys 2,203,753 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 993,494 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,877,185 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BRK-A traded up $2,981.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $489,631.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,122 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $485,225.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $474,141.90.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

