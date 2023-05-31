InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 378,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of InPlay Oil stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 91,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $163.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

About InPlay Oil

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 6.76%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

