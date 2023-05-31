Icapital Wealth LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $300,000. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.50. 75,599,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,801,047. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $622.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,720 shares of company stock worth $27,358,261. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.