Icapital Wealth LLC Sells 75,900 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Icapital Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 341,926 shares of company stock worth $1,776,266. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. 88,539,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,896,633. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

