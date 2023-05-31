Icapital Wealth LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Icapital Wealth LLC decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

