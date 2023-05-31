Icapital Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ZS. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.39. 1,432,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,790. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.