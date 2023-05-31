Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 259,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. 43,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $819.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -94.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

