Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,397,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 107,419 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 2.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $53,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683,206. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

