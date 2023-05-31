Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. DRH Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 158,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 161,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,396,000 after purchasing an additional 97,567 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.70. 4,670,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

