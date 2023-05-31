Hosking Partners LLP Has $9.61 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81,379 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of WestRock worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 919,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after buying an additional 889,799 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of WestRock by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after buying an additional 681,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 599,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Down 2.4 %

WRK stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 951,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,267. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.