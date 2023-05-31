Hosking Partners LLP Grows Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,871 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.53% of SL Green Realty worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

NYSE:SLG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 800,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $62.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.74%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

