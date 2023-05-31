Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of EPAM Systems worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.92. The stock had a trading volume of 241,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.48 and its 200 day moving average is $311.30. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $462.99.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

