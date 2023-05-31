Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.8% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $45,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Booking by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Booking by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock traded down $50.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,477.80. The stock had a trading volume of 207,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,029. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,628.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,382.46.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

