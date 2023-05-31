Hosking Partners LLP Buys 340,565 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,565 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.64% of Golar LNG worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after acquiring an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $30,655,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLNG stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,588. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $30.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

