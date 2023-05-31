Hosking Partners LLP Buys 31,257 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.