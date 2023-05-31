Hosking Partners LLP Buys 101,759 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 726,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,759 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises approximately 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $33,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $318,670,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,146,000 after acquiring an additional 673,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alcoa by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,284,000 after acquiring an additional 603,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 585,720 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of AA traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

