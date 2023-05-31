Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $1.46 on Major Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00005275 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.03 million and approximately $21.81 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.45584083 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $14,095,782.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

