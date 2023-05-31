Hobart Private Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,481,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $9.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.89. 1,284,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,423. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $503.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.09.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.