Hobart Private Capital LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 130,428 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

