HitBTC Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $206.25 Million (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $606,853.79 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

