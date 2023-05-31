HFR Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up approximately 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Clorox worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $1,853,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.39. The stock had a trading volume of 325,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,267. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 270.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

