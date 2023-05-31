HFR Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $191.35. 824,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,748. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.27 and a 200-day moving average of $197.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

