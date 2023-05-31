Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.06-2.14 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 20,509,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,889,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.