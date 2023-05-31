Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Short Interest Update

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTZWW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 70,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Hertz Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global Stock Performance

HTZWW traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 194,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,697. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.