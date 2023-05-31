Hedera 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.15 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $16.15 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,377 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,375.49764 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05256628 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $13,441,321.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

