Haverford Trust Co Sells 46,025 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 46,025 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $68,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in NIKE by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 161,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 115,740 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 94,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in NIKE by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 44,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in NIKE by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 122,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 31,377 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

