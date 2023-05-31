Haverford Trust Co Sells 4,111 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE HD traded down $9.63 on Wednesday, hitting $282.77. 2,302,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

