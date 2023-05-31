Haverford Trust Co Sells 26,964 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,964 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 421,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,758. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

