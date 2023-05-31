Haverford Trust Co Has $93.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $93,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,648,159 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.72. 5,109,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,782,469. The company has a market cap of $258.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.