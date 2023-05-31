Haverford Trust Co Has $130.90 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.19% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $130,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,651,000 after buying an additional 254,810 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.07. 156,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,313. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.