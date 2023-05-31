Haverford Trust Co Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $102.43. 3,948,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,098,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $414.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

