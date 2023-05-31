Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 348,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at $497,402.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 282,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO remained flat at $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. 123,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,319. The company has a market capitalization of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.66. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.