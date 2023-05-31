Guild of Guardians Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $127,323.24 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $12.39 million and $127,323.24 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

