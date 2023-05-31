Guidewire Software (GWRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

