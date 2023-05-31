GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 176,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at GSE Systems

In related news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $533,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GSE Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSE Systems by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,603 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in GSE Systems by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSE Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of GVP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 4,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,048. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GSE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

