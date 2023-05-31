GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,300 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 747,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GreenPower Motor Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.82.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
