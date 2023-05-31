Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 37,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 263,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Greenlane Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

