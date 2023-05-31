Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Stock Price Down 26.2%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 26.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 145,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 453% from the average session volume of 26,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.73 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.