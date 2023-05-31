Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Up 20.3% in May

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 333,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %

GROY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 563,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.22.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

