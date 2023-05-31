Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 10,148,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 19,984,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $58,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,504,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,066,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $58,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,504,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.