Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Down 6.2%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.31. 1,068,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,774,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,545,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 353,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,899,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,690,000 after purchasing an additional 93,358 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

