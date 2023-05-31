Generation Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Generation Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,348,878 shares during the quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $104,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 446,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,495. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

