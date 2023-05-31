Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 774,248 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Generation Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,735,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 774,248 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Alibaba Group worth $329,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $79.38. 12,353,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,427,066. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $210.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

