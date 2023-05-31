Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 57,194 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,194 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 2.4% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 1.73% of CBRE Group worth $421,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

